Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church to Host Mobile Drive in Partnership with San Diego Blood Drive

Blood Drive, Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. t0 2:00 p.m. at 2766 Navajo Rd El Cajon, CA 92020 in the Parking Lot. About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives. Approximately, 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10% do annually. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as those going through cancer or trauma. Donors must be 17 or older (age 16 requires a parental consent) but be 114 pounds and in good health. Donors are advised to drink plenty of fluids prior to donation. Maintain usual eating habits on the day of donation, avoid fatty foods if possible. All donors must show picture Id upon signing up to donate. To schedule an appointment please call 1-800-469-7322.