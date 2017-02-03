Take a step back in time...Foothillers Art Association is having their "Old Masters" art show 2017, February 3rd thru March 1st. The Gallery is located in the historic Porter Hall in La Mesa, which is a real show place for the copies of the masterpieces. You will see Rembrandt, Vermeer, Van Gogh, to name a few of the many artists copied in the show and vote for your favorite Peoples Choice Award. Location: Historic Porter Hall, 4910 Memorial Drive, La Mesa-Hours: 11a.m. to 4:00p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday. for more information call 619-464-7167 or go to www.foothillersassociation.com.