Oktoberfest in El Cajon- September 29- October 1 and October 6-8, 2017 open Fridays 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. -Saturdays Noon-10:00 p.m. -Sundays Noon-9:00 p.m. Admission: Adult $10 Fridays & Saturdays, $5 Sundays. Active Military and Under age 21 admitted Free! Oom-Pah music performed by Germany's own Guggenbach-Buam! Raffle drawings- Grand Prize: round-trip flight for two to Germany! Games amd dancing, plus Vendor wares for the entire family. Huge selection of German beers and food, awesome desserts! Alcohol-free Kids' Zone with games and craft. Take the Trolley! Free shuttle service from El Cajon Transit Center Hourly! Location: 1017 S. Mollison Avenue, El Cajon CA 92020. For more information call 619-442-6637 or go to Oktoberfestelcajon.com.