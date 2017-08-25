Nominate A Woman Leader for the Women In Leadership Luncheon

The San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for thr 15th Annual Woman in Leadership Lunchon. Nominations are due by Friday, August 25. These awards provide an opportunity to honor women in San Diego County that have demonstrated exemplary character, intergrity and outstanding leardership, not only in thier field, but in their community. All nominees will be recognized at the luncheon held at the Town & Country Resort Hotel on Firday, September 22, 2017. Nominations forms can be found on the website at www.eastcountychamber.org. Questions? Contact Event Director Rosemary Reed at 619-440-6161.