The Next Cajon Classic Cruise Car Show is June 14

See beautiful classic vehicles during the 2017 season of Cajon Classic Cruise Car Shows every Wednesday night, now through October 25. The theme of the June 14th car show is "Bike Nite!" See the best bikes in the county- including classic bikes, great food and entertainment. Car shows are on East Main Street between Magnolia and Claydelle Avenue, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m For more information, please visit www.cajonclassiccuise.org, or call 619-334-3000.