The Next Cajon Classic Cruise Car Show

See beautiful classic vehicles the 2017 season of Cajon Classic Cruise Car shows every Wednesday night, now through October 25. The theme for the july 12 car show is a special "Salute to Jimmie Johnson!" Car shows are on East Main Street between Magnolia and Claydell Avenues, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This popular car show is held in the area of the Prescott Promenade. For more information, please visit www.cajonclassiccruise.org, or call 619-334-3000.