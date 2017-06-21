The Next Cajon Classic Cruise Car Show

See beautiful classic vehicles during the 2017 Season of Cajon Classic Cruise Car Shows every Wednesday night, now through October 25. The theme of the June 21 car show is "Covette Night" Car shows are on East Main Street between Magnolia and Claydelle Avenue, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This popular car show is held in the area of the Prescott Promenade in Downtown El Cajon. For more information, please visit www.cajonclassiccruise.org, or call 619-334-3000.