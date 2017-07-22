New Art Exhibit At The Wieghorst Museum

Join the Wieghorst Museum in Welcoming a new art exhibit to the Wieghorst Museum. Valeriy Kagounkin, a world renowned Siberian artist, will exibit his art beginning with an opening reception on Saturday, July 22, 2017, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit will be open to the public through August 31, 2017. The Wieghorst Museum is located at 131 Rea Avenue in El Cajon. For more information, please call 619-590-3431. Due to construction on Rea Street you will have to park across the street in the parking lot on Magnolia Street.