The Misson Trails Regional Park Foundation (MTRP) is pleased to present an exhibition featuring two award winning artists: Julia Roth and Gaye Lingley. "Nature of the Brush-Modern Japanese Brush Paintings" This exhibit will be on display in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery August 12-September 8, 2017. The public is cordially to a reception in honor of the artists on Sunday, August 13, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Location: One Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119. For more information call 619-668-3280.