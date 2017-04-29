'Natural Instinct" The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation (MTRP) is pleased to present an exhibition featuring award winning artist Chris Witnik. This exhibit will be on display in the Mission Trials Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery April 29-May 20, 2017. The Public is cordially invited to a reception in honor of the artist on Saturday, April 29, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Location: One Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119. For more information call 619-668-3280.