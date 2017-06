Movie's & More by the Lake- The Secret Life of Pets will be playing at Santee Lakes so bring the whole family for a fun night out with food trucks and a snack bar treats. Pre-Movie Fun starts at 6:00 p.m. Location 9310 Fanita Pkwy, Santee CA 92071. For more information call 619-596-3141 or go to www.santeelakes.com/event-calendar.