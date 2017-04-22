Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation to host the world premiere of "Dryad: An eco-folk musical in one magical act"

Husband and wife musical duo, Jon and Sabine Sherman, will present the world premiere of their play "Dryad: an Eco-Folk Musical in One Magical Act" at the beautiful Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Amphitheater on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 at 3:00 p.m. Admission is free, the Amphitheater will hold 150 people, and it is first come, first served. Location: Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center, One Father Junipero Serra Tr., San Diego CA 92119. For more information call 619-668-3281.