Minister Speaks About Son's Same-Sex Marriage, Friday, February 24, 2017 at 7:00p.m. at Foothills United Methodist Church, 4031 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941. A viewing of the award-winning documentary, "An Act of Love" about Rev. Frank Schaefer's 2013 church trial that ended with him being defrocked. A 2014 church appeal reinstated him as a United Methodist minister. Rev. Schaefer will speak after the documentary. For more information call Linda Miller at 619-665-3629.