Come One, Come All The Wieghorst Museum Country Fall Event Mini Round-Up. East County Feed & Supply 10845 Woodside Avenue Santee, CA 92071 6-9 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017 Mexican Buffer-Hosted Beer/Wine Bar, Live Music- "High Rolling Loners" Petting Zoo-Mini Animals- Auction- Mini items opportunity drawing for signed/Framed Wieghorst Lithograph- mini prize for wildest hat-attire casual- Western Enouraged- $50 per person entry. Don't miss out this fun event send in your reservation today- 120 guest max so hurry.