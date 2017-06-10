Meals on Wheels San Diego County invites San Diegans to their "Mow" Town Gala & 8th Annual Chef Appetizer Challenge on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 5:30pm. This event will raise critical funds to support the independence and well-being of over 3,400 seniors in San Diego County. The "Mow" Town Gala, where many guest dress to impress in theme-matching attire, will be held in the Pavilion at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego, CA 92101. Tickets prices are $225 per person and $2000 per 10-person table. Reserve your tickets today at www.meal-on-wheels.org or call 619-278-4041.