McAlister Institute will hold its 5th annual 5k Walk for Sobriety on Saturday, June 17, 2017. The walk is an opportunity to bring help and hope to thousands of individuals and families braving the unforgiving cycle of addiction. To Join the celebration, please visit www.walkforsobriety.com. Registration is $35 per adult and $5 per child (ages 12 and under). All proceeds will be benefit McAlister Institute's Programs.