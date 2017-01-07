The Lore of the Kumeyaay

Native Americans have inhabited San Diego County for a least 10,000 years! Come find out how they lived, their history, spirituality, and daily lifestyle with Juan Tubiolo, long-time student of Kumeyaay culture. Jan will display tools and other items important to their lives and lead a tour of the Habitat Garden. Garden Members Free, Non-Members $5. Pre-registration is required. Register online or at info@thegarden.org or call 619-660-0614 x10.