Please join park rangers on a photography walk around Lindo Lake! Participants will be introduced to some of the best areas in the park to capture nature and wildlife photos. Stops will include snapshots of El Cajon Mountain, lake reflections, and native flora and Fauna. Park rangers will also teach you about history and natural habitat of Lindo Lake Park. Please bring a camera or smart phone, water, and comfortable shoes to walk in. Free event for all, 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Location: 12660 Lindo Lane, Lakeside, CA 92040. For more information call 619-443-1666 or go www.sdparks.org.