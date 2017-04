The City of Lemon Grove would like to invite you to volunteer for the City of Lemon Grove Community Cleanup to held on Earth Day April 22, 2017. The meeting location will be at our Civic Park located at 3200 Main Street, Lemon Grove. Rigistration is at 8:30 a.m. and Cleanup starts at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m. Please call Malik Tamimi at 619-825-3827 or email at mtamimi@lemongrove.ca.gov to sign up for the event.