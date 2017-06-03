Learn CPR in the Park

Sharp HealthCare Cardiac Training Center invites the community to come and celebrate National CPR and AED Awarness Week with us. Sharp HelathCare will be provided free CPR lessons, and handing out learning materials. Everyone is welcome to come out to Briercrest Park to learn more about CPR and AED (automated external defirbrillators.) Event is free and open to the public, location Briercrest Park, La Mesa CA 91942. For more information call 619-740-4226.