San Diego Laurel and Hardy Group, Saps at Sea Tent, Proudly Presents: Laurel and Hardy-Stan and Ollie off to War! Saturday, May 27, 2017 Doors open: 6:30pm and show starts: 7:00pm Donation: $7 per person. Location: Williams Hall at Trinity Church, 3902 Kenwood Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977. For more information go to www.sapsatsea.com.