Lakeside's River Park Conservancy will hold the 10th annual San Diego River Run 5k on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 8:00 am until 11:00 am, at the Lakeside River Park trail. The San Diego River Run 5k will be held in the morning this year, with on-site registration beginning at 7:00 am and the race starting at 8:00 am. The event will take placr at Lakeside's River Park located at 10398 Channel Roas, Lakeside. For more information, please visit the website www.LakesideRiverPark.org or call 619-443-4770.