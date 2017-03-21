The Lakeside Sheriff's Substation is holding a Coffee with the Community on: Tuesday, March 21th 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Lakeside Library 9839 Vine Street. This is an opportunity to meet and engage with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. You'll have a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know depuites who patrol your neighborhood. Get crime prevention tips and learn more about our free safety programs. Let's work together to keep our communities safe. See you there! for more information call 858-947-2259.