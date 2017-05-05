The Lakeside Historical Society will be hosting their annual Yard Sale on Friday May 5 and May 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. both days. The location of the maga sale will be the Olde Community Church, 9906 Maine Avenue, Lakeside. Items for sale include, antiques, collecitbles, dishware, household items, books, sports equipment and a large variety of miscellaneous items. For further information call the History Center 619-561-1886.