Lakeside Branch Library

Keyip! Kechuw! Listen! Make! Native American Storytime- 11:00 a.m. Come listen to how Jackrabbit Got his very long ears, a southwestern story. Come listen to a story and make a special craft. Perfect attendance prizes will be awarded, snacks will be provided at each meeting. Program is for kids in grades k2. This program is in partnership with Barona Culture Center and Museum. Location: 9839 Vine St, Lakeside CA 92040. For more information call 619-443-1811.