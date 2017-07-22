Lakeside Branch Library

Control Ants the Healthy Way- 10:00 a.m. Free community workshops that shows you how to make your home and garden less attractive to ants-What to do when ants invade your house- What to do when ants are in your plants- Why spraying chemicals does not provide effective control of ants- How and why ant baits do work. Spraker is Environmental Horticulturist Carolyn Kinnon from the "Healthy Garden- Healthy Home Initiative"- a cooperation of University of California, County of San Diego and the United States Department of Augriculture. Location: 9839 Vine St, Lakeside CA 92040. For more information call 619-443-1811.