La Mesa Park Appreciation Day Saturday

As the City of La Mesa works towards opening a former golf course as community open space; the public is invited to help with beautification projects at the 12th annual Park Appreciation Day on Saturday, October 7, 2017, 8:00 a.m. to noon at MacArthur Park. at Memorial Drive and University Avenue. Volunteer projects include planting, picking up trash, raking, painting, creating a rock bed stream and weeding. All participants are encouraged to bring their own gloves and tools such as trimmers, shovels, rakes, pitchforks, trowels, and lopping shears. All ages are welcome. Sign-ups for specific projects and the required waiver can be found online at www.cityoflamesa.us/specialeevents or at the park on the day of the event at 4900 Memorial Drive La Mesa. This event will include breakfast burritos provided by The Hill's Local Pub, family games and a free BBQ sponsored by the La Mesa Lions Club. For more information call 619-667-1491.