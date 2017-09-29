Celebrating its 44th year in 2017, the locally loved La Mesa Oktoberfest is going back to its roots to bring guest more entertainment, more vendors, more beer, and more "Prost!" (Cheers) than ever before. Under the direction of the La Mesa Village Association, this year's fest will showcase a revitalized and elevated experience for all ages on Friday, September 29th through Sunday, October 1st. From endless rows of vendors featuring incredible craftwork and Knick-Knacks, to scrumptious sausages, food truck favorites, and live entertainment- La Mesa Oktoberfest promises to be back and better than ever this fall. Times: Friday, September 29th, 4-10:30 p.m. - Saturday, September 30th, 10a.m. to 10:30 p.m. & Sunday, October 1st, 10a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information visit www.lamesaoktoberfest.org.