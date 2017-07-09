La Mesa offers Sundays at Six- Free Summer Concerts

Let's celebrate that July is Park and Recreation Month at La Mesa's "Sundays at Six" free summer concert series. Gather your friends, family, and a picnic to enjoy the concerts held at the beautiful outdoor amphitheater at Harry Griffen Park, 9550 Milden Street, from 6-7pm. SnoCal Shaved Ice will also be available. July's lineup includes: July 9- Dim the Lights a new, authentic and classy tribute to the music and history of disco. For more information email recreation@ci.la-mesa.ca.us, or call 619-667-1300.