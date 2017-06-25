La Mesa offers Sunday's At Six- Free Summer Concerts

Come out and enjoy the line-up of local bands at La Mesa's "Sunday at Six" free summer concert series. Bring the family, grab a picnic and have fun listening to great tunes at the beautiful amphitheater at Harry Griffen Park, 9550 Milden Street, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sno-Cal Shaved ice will also be available. Fanny and the Atta Boys- Bluegrass, Jazz and Blues will be performing. For more information email recreation@ci.la-mesa.ca.us or call 619-667-1300.