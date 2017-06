Come out and enjoy the line-up of local bands at La Mesa's "Sunday's at Six" free summer comcert series. Bring the family, grad a picnic and have fun listening to great tunes at the beautiful outdoor amphitheater at Harry Griffen Park, 9550 Milden Street, FROM 6:00pm-7:00pm. Sno-Cal Shaved Ice will also be available. The Band playing is "Ginger Cowgirl-Country. For more information call 619-667-1300 or visit www.lamesaparks.org.