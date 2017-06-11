La Mesa offers Sundays At Six-Free Summer Concerts

Come Out and enjoy the line-up of local bands at La Mesa's "Sundays at Six" free summer concert series. Bring the Family, grab a picnic and have fun listening to great tunes at the beautiful outdoor amphitheater at Harry Griffen Park, 9550 Milden Street, from 6:00pm-7:00pm. Sno-Cal shaved ice will also be available. The band playing this coming Sunday is "San Diego Concert Band". For more information call 619-667-1300 or visit www.lamesaparks.org.