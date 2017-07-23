La Mesa Hosts Free Summer Concerts-Sundays at Six

Lets celebrate that july is Park and Recreation Month at La Meas's "Sundays at Six" Free summer concert series. Gather your friends, family, and a picnic to enjoy the concerts held at the beautiful outdoor amphitheater at Harry Griffen Park, 9550 Milden Street, from 6-7pm. SnoCal Shaved Ice will also be available. Lineup for July 23 Sonic Epidemic- a nine piece band blowing horn tunes the 70's including favorites from Tower of Power, Earth Wind & Fire, Chicago and Steely Dan. For more information call 619-667-1300 or visit lamesaparks.org.