La Mesa Hosts Free Summer Concerts- Sundays at Six

Let's celebrate that July is Park and Recreation Month at La Mesa's "Sundays at Six" free summer concert Series. Gather your friends, family, and a picnic to enjoy the concerts held at the beautiful outdoor amphitheater at Harry Griffen Park, 9550 Milden Street, from 6-7pm. SnoCal Shaved Ice will also be available. July 16 lineup is Fringe Benefitz a musical time warp of songs from the 60's and 70's featuring classic rock three part harmonies. For more information call 619-667-1300 or visit lamesaparks.org.