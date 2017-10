The City of La Mesa will be hosting a public workshop as part of the MacArthur Park Opportunities and Constraints Study on Wednesday, October 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive. In Additon to the workshop, citizens can provide input through an online survey at cityoflamesa.com/751/community-services. For more information please contact: Sue Richardson at srichardson@ci.la-mesa.ca.us or call 619-667-1300.