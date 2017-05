The La Mesa Chamber invites you to Join them on Tuesday, May 9th between the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and welcome Brew Coffee Spot to our business community. The "official" ribbon cutting will take place at 6:00 p.m. The fun, food and beverages will flow between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Brew Coffee Spot is located at 6101 Lake Murray Blvd. -La Mesa.