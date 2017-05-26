Kroc Kids Junior Theatre Company Presents "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

The Kroc Center's Kroc Kids Jr. Theatre Company has been rehearsing for weeks and it is finally show time! The talented and young performing arts group produces two shows annually and their upcoming show is a classic: Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Showtimes will take place, in the state-of-the-art Joan B. Kroc Theatre, on Friday, May 26, 7pm to 8:30pm, Saturday, May 27, 7pm to 8:30pm. Location: Joan B. Kroc Theatre 6611 University Ave. San Diego, CA 92115. For more information call 619-269-1552.