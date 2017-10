Kids Care Fest, Free Fun Family Health Event. Free check up's, health information and more! Dental/Vision screenings, Flu shots, safety demonstrations, Pony Rides/Kids Activities, Adult cholesterol/blood pressure checks. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Lakeside Rodeo Grounds 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 12584 Mapleview St., Lakeside, CA 92040 (Free Parking) For more information go to kidscarefest.org or call 619-825-5050.