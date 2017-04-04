Kids Can Cook- Kennedy Center is bringing back our very popular cooking program that introduces youth to the pleasures of preparing and enjoying "real food" in a delicious and nurtritous way. They will learn basic cooking skills and the importance of nutrition and wellness. They'll even get to eat what they make. Location: Kennedy Center 1675 E. Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019. Tuesdays, April-May 16 (7 week session) Ages 6-12, 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Session cost: $20 per child. Course# 31863, online registration begins March 13 and walk-in registration starts March 20th. Rigister early because spaces fill up quickly! For more information call 619-441-1676.