Kennedy Skatepark Classes

Li' Skater Class- Dont miss our on the very popular Lil' Skater Class. They will learn the basic skills and principles of the skatepark. Our friendly instructors will encourage and teach them how to push, balance, turn, kick-turn, proper footing and even some tricks. The little skaters will also get the opportunity to explore the different areas of the skatepark and how to use them safely. Course number #31873 Wednsday 4-4:50 p.m. Fee $42/residents fee $32 for more information call 619-441-1676.