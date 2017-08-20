Journey Community Church to Host Mobile Blood Drive- Sunday, August 20, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 8363 Center Drive La Mesa, 91942 in the parking lot. About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives. Approximately, 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10% do annually. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as those going through cancer or trauma. Donors must be 17 or older (age 16 requires a parental consent) must be 114 pounds and in good health. Donors are advised to drink plenty of fluides prior donation. Maintain usual eating habits on the day of donation, avoid fatty foods if possible. All donors must have and show a picture identification upon signing in. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-469-7322 or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.