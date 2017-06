You're invited to join us at the La Vida Real to mix and mingle with other professionals. Enjoy delicious refreshments, wine tasting from local winert Spanish Peacocl and beer sampling from Novo Brazil Brewery as we catch up on the latest happenings in our industry. Rsvp for you and a collegue to 619-660-5778. Location: 11588 Via Rancho San Diego, CA 92019.