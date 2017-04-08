Join the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce and Celebrate the 2-Year Anniversary Block Party of Craft Kitchen

On Saturday, April 8, 2017 the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to join them for a 2-year anniversary "block party" celebration for our family owned restaurant, Craft Kitchen. Craft Kitchen is located at 4553 Plam Avenue-La Mesa. The "block party" will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the "official" presentation of certificates and recognition scheduled for 1:00 p.m. We encourage you to be there at that time to be in the photo to commemorate this speacial day for our members, husband and wife team Randy and Dena Shamoo. For more information about this event go to www.gastropublamesaca.com