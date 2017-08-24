Join the La Mesa Chamber and Welcome THRiVE Real Estate to the Community!

On Thursday, August 24th between the hours of 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the La Mesa Chamber invites you to join them for an open house, ribbon cutting and celebration to welcome new business, THRiVE Real Estate to our community and the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce. THRiVe Real Estate is located at 8693 La Mesa Blvd, Suite B in La Mesa. This event is free to all Chamber members, make your reservation now at: rsvplamesachamber.com or call 619-465-7700 ext. 2.