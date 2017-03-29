Join the La Mesa Chamber and Celebrate EDCO's 5oth Anniversary at BJ's

On Wednesday, March 29, the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce and EDCO will welcome members, local businesses and guest to EDCO's 50th Anniversary celebration. EDCO is a family owned and locally operated waste collection and recycling company serving numerous communities in Southern California since 1957. This mixer hosted by EDCO, begins at 5;30 p.m. and will end at 7:00 p.m. at the BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse located at Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive in La Mesa. The pricing for the evening mixer is : Chamber Members Free, $10 for guest and $15 for all "At Door" attendees. Don't miss out on the fun- RSVP at rsvp@lamesachamber.com or call 619-465-7700 ext. 2.