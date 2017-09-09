Hurricane Harvey Relief:Baseball Equipment Drive

In Collaboration with area baseball leagues and families, we are holding a baseball equipment drive to help rebuild youth baseball in some of the hardest hit areas of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. We are coordinating with Texas' Rockport Fulton Little League to assist with equipment distribution to the families in need. On-site donation drop: Avocado Elementary school, 3845 Avocado School Rd, La Mesa, CA 91941. 8-10 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2017.