Heritage Turkey Talk They're much more than a Thanksgiving staple, heritage-breed turkeys have an interesting place in San Diego's history. Come and hear all about it and even see the bird in person at this year's talk from Richard Edwards. On Saturday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeside's River Park Conservancy, 12108 Industry Rd, Lakeside CA 92040. RSVP is appreciated and space is limited. Please contact Aliaha at alisha@lakesideriverpark.org.