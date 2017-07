We will once again be holding our Museum Roadshow on Saturday, July 22nd, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. You can bring in your treasures that you would like information on, i.e. what it is, how much it's worth, etc. There will be a $5 fee for each multiple of three or less items that you bring in. Location: Cuyamaca College in Rancho San Diego. For more information call 619-670-5194.