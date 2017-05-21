Helping a Fellow Warrior

The Lakeside Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is hosting a special breakfast from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Sunday May 21, to which all are invited. The purpose is to help warrior, Ana Sanchez. Sanchez is a Marine veteran who served as a member of a Female Engagement Team in combat as part of the Lioness Program, in addition to her regular duties when overseas. Active duty and combat may be behind her, but she is still in the fight, this time with Cancer. This Sunday May 21, 2017 The Lakeside VFW is coming together to raise money for a hero Ana Sanchez. Location: Lakeside VFW 12650 Lindo Lane, Lakeside.