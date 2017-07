Join us for the Artisits Reception First Annual heArt of Mt. Helix Juried Show! Awards Ceremony, wine + snacks 6-8 p.m. we'll view local artists renderings depicting the people, places and events of Mt. Helix. Open to the public, winners to be annouced at 6:15 don't miss the kickoff of the heART of Mt. Helix Annual Fundraiser to support the Mt. Helix Foundation.